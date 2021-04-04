Man suspected of breaking into home, stashing stolen gun in toilet, Galt police say

A Galt man was arrested on Thursday in connection with two separate burglaries in the city.

In a news release, the Galt Police Department said Joshua Hunwardsen, 28, was taken into custody after officers responded to an in-progress burglary at a residential address.

Police had been called out to a home near West A Street and Emerald Drive just after 9:30 p.m., where they found an open gate and stolen items from another burglary several hours earlier.

Two mountain bicycles had been stolen earlier in the day from the area of 1067 C Street. One of these bikes was found at the home.

After searching the backyard, officers found a broken window near the rear of the home. Hunwardsen was seen inside and ordered to come out.

As he did, officers detained him and determined that a handgun and multiple boxes of bullets had been stolen from the property.

A K9 searched the home and found the stolen gun inside a toilet. The gun and ammunition were returned to their owner.

Hunwardsen was arrested on suspicion of burglary, felony firearm possession, felony ammunition possession and vandalism, and was also found to be violating his parole. He was booked into the Sacramento County jail at midnight, where he remains in custody without bail due to the parole violation allegation.

Galt police officers later found the other stolen mountain bike from the previous burglary and returned both bikes to their owners that night.