Man, 28, shot to death at Stockton apartment complex, police say

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning at a Stockton apartment complex, according to police.

In a news release, the Stockton Police Department said a 28-year-old man was gunned down about 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 8100 block of Mariners Drive.

Responding officers found the man suffering a gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and declared the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were still working the scene and gathering information. Currently, police do not have any leads on a possible motive or information regarding a suspect.

Stockton police investigators are asking anyone with information to call the investigations division at 209-937-8323.