CHP in Stockton arrests suspects in Yuba County shooting that injured two, deputies say

California Highway Patrol officers in Stockton have arrested two men wanted in connection with a Yuba County shooting last month that injured two people, sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday.

CHP officers in Stockton arrested Robby Lee Lepird, 31, and Jesse James Feamster, 23, who were wanted on charges of criminal conspiracy in the March 22 shooting in Oregon House, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

Another suspect identified in the shooting, Zachary Paul Williams, 39, was arrested April 2 in Merced. He faces charges of alleged attempted murder, mayhem, torture, kidnapping, rape, sodomy and other sex acts in connection with the Yuba County shooting, according to jail records.

Williams was taken into custody after a Merced police officer, who knew Williams from a previous law enforcement contact, spotted him, The Merced Sun-Star reported. Williams remained in custody at the Yuba County Jail Wednesday.

Lepird and Feamster were returned to Yuba County Tuesday night and were being booked at the jail Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported about 9 a.m. March 22, when one of two victims arrived at the Sheriff’s headquarters in Marysville. She told deputies the shooting occurred overnight near Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail in Oregon House.

She had a gunshot wound to her arm and was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and later released, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She told deputies she believed a second victim remained at the home from which she had escaped.

A sheriff’s SWAT team went to the home and found the other victim. There were no suspects found at the home.