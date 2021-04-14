Man arrested on suspicion of homicide at Rosemont-area home, Sacramento deputies say

Detectives are investigating the death of a man found with severe injuries Tuesday night inside a Rosemont-area home and arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday afternoon were not releasing the name of the suspect who has since been booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on a homicide charge.

Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a sheriff’s spokesman, said the suspect’s name was being withheld temporarily “for investigative reasons,” and he should be able to release that information within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from “a multi-residential complex” in the 9500 block of Folsom Boulevard, according to a sheriff’s news release. The caller reported “screaming and a physical disturbance” could be heard in a neighboring home, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies went to that home and found a man with “severe trauma and obviously deceased,” according to the news release. Sheriff’s officials said other deputies arrived and spotted “a subject of interest” leaving the area, so they created a perimeter.

The deputies detained the person without incident and that person has since been arrested on suspicion of homicide, according to the news release.

Crime scene investigators and the county’s Crime Lab collected evidence, and patrol deputies questioned witnesses. Homicide detectives were investigating the death, and sheriff’s officials did not release any further information.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man who died once his family has been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about this homicide to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or 916-874-8477. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.