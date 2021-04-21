Crime - Sacto 911

CHP issues ‘Silver Alert’ in Sacramento and Placer County for missing 72-year-old man

Lawrence Shaw
Lawrence Shaw California Highway Patrol

The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday afternoon activated a “Silver Alert” in Sacramento and Placer counties as authorities searched for a 72-year-old man who went missing late Tuesday night in Citrus Heights.

The CHP sent out the alert on the agency’s social media accounts for Lawrence Shaw, who was described as standing about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. The alert also was sent in text messages on cell phones throughout the search area.

Shaw was last seen about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Live Oak Way and Amsterdam Avenue in Citrus Heights, according to the CHP alert. The alert was activated on behalf of the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Authorities said Shaw is believed to be wearing black sweatpants, a Nike baseball cap, sneakers and a black-and-orange traffic safety vest. Shaw suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.

The CHP asked anyone who sees Shaw to call 911.

