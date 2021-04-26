Victim in deadly midtown Sacramento shooting identified by coroner as 20-year-old

Police tape and a patrol vehicle block 21st Street in midtown Sacramento following a shooting that killed one man and wounded another on Thursday, April 22, 2021. dkim@sacbee.com

A man killed in a shooting Thursday in midtown Sacramento has been identified by the coroner.

The Sacramento Police Department said last week that officers responded to 21st and L streets around 1 a.m. Thursday and located two men with gunshot wounds, who were both hospitalized. One of the men died and the other was expected to survive.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased victim as Joseph Felipe Valadez, 20, of Sacramento.

Police have not announced any arrests or released any suspect information regarding the deadly shooting, but the department said last week detectives “believe that there was some type of altercation prior to the shooting.”

Coroner’s records show the location of Valadez’s death as the address for Costanza’s, a sports bar.

The bar posted a statement to Instagram on Saturday saying it would remain closed to the public over the weekend and return “with adjustments to security, management, dress code and more.”

“The events of the other night have saddened and shocked everyone,” the statement from Costanza’s read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected.”