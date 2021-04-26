Driver arrested in Sacramento area after cash and drugs found in traffic stop, police say

Officers on Saturday April 24, 2021, seized more than $11,000 in cash and over $100,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Arden Arcade, California.

The traffic stop occurred Saturday near Howe and El Camino avenues, the Fulton-El Camino Park District Police Department announced Sunday on social media. The department said its officers pulled over the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence and a vehicle code violation.

Officials said the officers determined the driver was intoxicated, under the influence of alcohol and heroin. The officers searched the vehicle and found a large amount of drugs, weight scales, cash and a gun, according to the Police Department.

The drugs had a street value of more than $100,000, police said. The officers learned that another law enforcement agency’s narcotics investigators had been conducting surveillance on the driver, and that the other agency was happy to hear of the driver’s arrest.

The Police Department did not release the name of the arrested driver or the other agency investigating the driver. Officials said the driver was arrested and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on “several felonies.”