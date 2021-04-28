Stockton man dies after hitting motorcyclist in multi-car crash, CHP Sacramento says

A Stockton man has died days after a Modesto motorcyclist smashed through his windshield in a crash over the weekend involving three vehicles on Highway 99 in south Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal crash occurred about 12:10 a.m. Saturday on Highway 99 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the CHP South Sacramento Area Office announced Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Modesto man was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle south on the highway when he saw a saddle bag fall off his motorcycle and onto the far left lane.

CHP officials said the Modesto man stopped and parked his motorcycle in the center median before seeing a vehicle hit the saddlebag, spilling its contents onto the far left lane.

At the same time, the 42-year-old Stockton man was driving a 2002 Toyota Corolla in the same lane approaching the motorcyclist. As the motorcyclist stepped into the lane to retrieve his property, the front of the Toyota struck him, according to the CHP.

The Modesto man was still wearing his motorcycle helmet and crashed through the Toyota’s windshield. CHP officials said investigators believe the helmet struck the Stockton man’s face, which caused major injuries.

A 20-year-old Sacramento man driving a 2006 Honda Civic struck the Toyota’s rear, pushing the Toyota into the center median where it came to a stop, the CHP reported.

Then, a 41-year-old Elk Grove man driving a 2007 Mercedes GL450 rear-ended the Honda before colliding into the center median wall, CHP officials said.

The Modesto motorcyclist and the Stockton man were taken to a hospital, both with major injuries. The other drivers in the crash suffered minor injuries and also were taken to a hospital.

On Tuesday, the CHP South Sacramento Area Office was informed by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office that the Stockton man had died from his injuries. The Coroner’s Office will release his name once his family has been notified.

CHP officials said the crash remained under investigation, and investigators had not determined whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.