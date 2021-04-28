Northbound traffic stalled after fatal crash on Highway 99 north of Sacramento, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 99 north of Sacramento on Wednesday, backing up northbound traffic as far south as Interstate 5 in North Natomas.

The crash involving a few vehicles, including a large box truck, was reported about 2:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 just south of the Elverta Road exit ramp, according to the CHP’s online dispatch records.

The CHP has called the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office to the crash scene. It was unclear how many people have been killed or injured in the crash.

CBS13 reported that two people died in the crash after their car was rear-ended by a sport utility vehicle and the box truck.

Authorities closed two traffic lanes, with one partially blocked as crews work at the scene. Shortly after 3 p.m., the CHP indicated the traffic closure for the far left northbound lane would be needed for four hours.

Caltrans traffic cameras at 4:15 p.m. showed northbound traffic was slow-moving on Interstate 5 at the Interstate 80 junction. The Caltrans cameras showed northbound traffic even more congested on I-5 at Del Paso Road.

About 5:10 p.m., northbound traffic on Highway 99 was almost at a standstill from Elkhorn Boulevard to the crash scene near Elverta Road, the Caltrans cameras showed.

The backup due to the NB 99 crash at Elverta Road has extended into the Natomas area. Expect major delays due to the extended closure of the #1 lane. @CHPNSac pic.twitter.com/yjgBQHuZtU — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 28, 2021