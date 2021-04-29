Fatal shooting suspect surrenders after Yuba City standoff, Sutter sheriff’s officials say

A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting was holed up inside a Yuba City home for a few hours Thursday before authorities convinced him to walk out and surrender, Sutter County sheriff’s officials said.

The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Roberto Robinson, was arrested on suspicion of homicide in connection with shooting death of Jugdeep Mann of Yuba City, according to a news release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Allen Court in Yuba City. Deputies arrived and found Mann, 32, with apparent gunshot wounds, sheriff’s officials said. Mann was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies received a description of the shooting suspect, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and witnesses directed deputies to a home where the suspect had run into.

The county’s Special Enforcement Detail and its Hostage Negotiations Team were called to the home when deputies learned the suspect was holed-up in a home in the 1800 block of Anthony Way, around the corner from the shooting scene.

After several hours of announcements and negotiations, Robinson came out of the home, surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody without incident, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators had not determined a motive for the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.