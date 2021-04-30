Man killed in shooting Thursday near American River College, Sacramento deputies say

A man died following a shooting late Thursday in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to the 4900 block of College Oak Drive around 11:40 p.m. arrived to find a victim with at least one gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Metro Fire District personnel, authorities said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene outside American River College, but no suspect information is available at this time, according to the news release.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

No other details were released.