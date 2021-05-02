Victim in deadly Oak Park shooting identified as 18-year-old Elk Grove man

The victim in Thursday’s fatal Oak Park shooting was identified Saturday by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as an 18-year-old man from Elk Grove.

Ethan Hien Chang was killed on the 3600 block of Fifth Avenue, near McClatchy Park, around 7:45 p.m.

Police had little information at the time of the shooting. No shooters were found at the scene despite a canvass of the area and police have not yet identified a suspect.

Fire personnel declared Chang dead at the scene.