Crime - Sacto 911
Victim in deadly Oak Park shooting identified as 18-year-old Elk Grove man
The victim in Thursday’s fatal Oak Park shooting was identified Saturday by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as an 18-year-old man from Elk Grove.
Ethan Hien Chang was killed on the 3600 block of Fifth Avenue, near McClatchy Park, around 7:45 p.m.
Police had little information at the time of the shooting. No shooters were found at the scene despite a canvass of the area and police have not yet identified a suspect.
Fire personnel declared Chang dead at the scene.
Comments