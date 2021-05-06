Man killed in Sacramento County, second homicide near American River College in a week

Deputies are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in North Highlands, about a mile north of American River College.

Deputies responded shortly before midnight to the area of Amber Lane and College Oak Drive following a 911 call reporting that a subject had “collapsed” and was bleeding, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Arriving deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento Metropolitian Fire District personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

No other details were released.

It was the second fatal shooting in the area in less than a week. On April 30, a man was shot and killed in the 4900 block of College Oak Drive, less than a mile from Wednesday’s scene. Authorities have not indicated any connection between the two shootings.