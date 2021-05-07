Woodland man arrested after allegedly trying to break into Bank of America vault

Authorities say a 39-year-old Woodland man was caught with burglary tools and a gas mask across the street from the Bank of America Branch on West Main Street, where security reported a burglary in progress.

Police arrested a suspect early Friday accused of breaking into a Bank of America branch in Woodland and trying to access he vault, all while wearing a gas mask, authorities said.

Bank of America security called police dispatch shortly before 3 a.m. to report “they were watching live video” of a person who’d broken into their 50 W. Main St. location, the Woodland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Security said the suspect appeared to be a man in a gas mask who was trying to access the vault.

After an unsuccessful search inside the bank, Woodland police located a man in a motel parking lot across the street who matched the description.

Officers arrested Michael Mori, 39, of Woodland after he was found to be in possession of burglary tools and a gas mask, according to the Facebook post.

Mori was arrested and booked into the Yolo County jail on charges of burglary and a warrant out of Hercules, Contra Costa County, the department said.

One day earlier, Woodland police announced the Wednesday arrest of a 27-year-old Woodland man, Ervin Vargas, in connection with a series of late April robberies at the drive-up ATM at Yolo Federal Credit Union.

Police have not indicated a link between the two suspects. The two bank locations are less than a quarter-mile apart along West Main Street.