Man hospitalized but expected to survive after shooting near Sacramento park, police say

A man was hospitalized Saturday night following a shooting in the Woodbine neighborhood of Sacramento, according to police.

Officer Ryan Woo, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department, said officers were called out to the intersection of 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, which is adjacent to Woodbine Park, around 8:10 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive as of Sunday, Woo said.

Officers canvassed the area for relevant evidence and to search for witnesses, but did not find the shooter. Police currently do not have any information regarding a possible suspect, but the investigation remains open. No further information was available.