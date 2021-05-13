Woman killed in West Sacramento shooting was the mother of a little girl, family says

Family and friends say a 22-year-old woman killed last week in a West Sacramento shooting involving two vehicles was a young mother who left behind a little girl.

Brenda Jimenez of West Sacramento was killed in the shooting that also critically injured another person in the early hours of May 6 in the 600 block of Cummins Way, according to the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.

About 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of “shots fired and sounds of vehicles speeding away,” the West Sacramento Police Department said last week.

Investigators determined there were two separate shootings involving two vehicles. One vehicle crashed into a home’s garage and the other crashed into a parked car in the home’s driveway, police said in a news release.

A woman, later identified as Jimenez, was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition, police officials have said.

Jimenez and the other person seriously injured were occupants of the two crashed vehicles, according to Police Department spokesman Sgt. Stefan Iwanicki. No bystanders were injured. The Police Department has not released any further details about the shooting.

The Davis Enterprise reported Tuesday that Chief Deputy Coroner Gina Moya said Jimenez died from a gunshot wound to her right arm.

Monique Robinson, Jimenez’s sister, created a GoFundMe account to raise money for her sister’s funeral costs. She wrote in the online fundraising post that Jimenez will be remembered “as the mother you have always been to your beautiful Baby girl” and will always be in the hearts of her family and friends.