Sacramento police investigate death after body found along Florin Road in Meadowview

Sacramento police detectives investigated a death after a body was found Friday afternoon along Florin Road in the Meadowview neighborhood.

About 1:10 p.m., police officers were called to the area in the 3000 block of Florin Road, just east of 29th Street in Sacramento. The officers responded to a report of a dead body found in the area, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police officials said it was unclear to detectives the circumstances that led to the person’s death. They said the detectives will be working with the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office to investigate.

There were no further details released Friday. The Coroner’s Office will release the person’s name once the family has been properly notified.