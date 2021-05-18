Sacramento negotiators convince armed man to surrender after Carmichael chase and standoff

Sacramento County sheriff’s officials convinced a man to surrender peacefully after a car chase that ended in a crash in Carmichael and led to more than four hours of negotiations.

Alejandro Garcia got out of the car with his hands up Monday night, leaving behind guns that were found inside the car, said Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Garcia remained in custody Tuesday afternoon at Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was being held without bail.

“The negotiators did great work and de-escalated the incident,” Grassmann told The Sacramento Bee. “We knew he had guns and that’s why we were chasing him.”

Garcia, 37, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, gross negligent discharge of a firearm, corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, domestic violence, evading police in a reckless manner, resisting arrest, knowing a concealed gun was reported stolen and carrying a loaded gun registered to someone else, according to jail records.

Grassmann said the incident began about 6 p.m. Monday, when authorities received multiple calls reporting a dispute between a man and a woman in the North Highlands area.

He said deputies found the suspect, later identified as Garcia, about 9:25 p.m. in North Highlands, which led to the pursuit. Sheriff’s officials received a call reporting the suspect might have guns in the vehicle.

About 9:45 p.m., deputies found the suspect’s car had become disable, high-centered in the median on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Grant Avenue in Carmichael, Grassmann said. Garcia refused to get out of the car.

The sheriff’s SWAT team surrounded the car with armored trucks, in case the suspect got out of the car and “started shooting,” Grassmann said. Deputies also evacuated a nearby apartment complex as a precaution.

Sheriff’s negotiators continued to talk to Garcia until about 2:15 a.m., when they convinced him to get out of the car without any guns and surrender, Grassmann said. Garcia was taken into custody without any further incident and the guns were recovered.

Large police presence in the area of Grant Ave. & Fair Oaks Blvd. for a barricaded subject in a vehicle. Please avoid the area. PIO is at the command post at Bel Air, 4005 Manzanita. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) May 18, 2021