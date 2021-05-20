Man convicted of 32 counts of sexually abusing two girls in Sacramento County, DA says

A Sacramento County jury has convicted a man who sexually abused two girls over several years before a school social worker found out and told police, prosecutors said.

The jury on Wednesday found Edward Avalos Marin guilty of 32 counts of child sexual assault charges with enhancements for committing substantial sexual abuse on more than one victim, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Marin, 47, was in custody at Sacramento County Main Jail on Thursday afternoon as he awaits his sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors said Marin sexually assaulted one of the victims from when she was 8 years old until she was 14. They said Marin sexually assaulted the other victim from when she was 11 years old until she was 17.

Marin committed numerous acts of sexual abuse with the two girls multiple times a week over those years, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

One of the victims was a junior in high school when she told a friend about the sexual abuse. That friend later wrote a note to the social worker the following school year, reporting the girl was being abused. Prosecutors said the social worker then reported the crimes to police.

Deputy District Attorney Dinah Mielke of the office’s Special Assault and Child Abuse Unit prosecuted the case.

Prosecutors said Marin faces a maximum sentence of 59 years and four months in prison and was scheduled to be sentenced July 2 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Sharon Lueras.