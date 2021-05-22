Auburn bank robbery suspect arrested in El Dorado County, Placer deputies say

Austin Brown, 33, of Georgetown, was arrested Friday, May 21, 2021, on suspicion of robbing a bank in Auburn earlier in the day. Placer County Sheriff's Office

A man suspected of robbing a bank in Auburn on Friday was arrested in El Dorado County later the same day, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Saturday morning social media update, Placer County law enforcement officials said Austin Brown, 33, of Georgetown was arrested around 10:30 p.m. after a Bank of the West on Lincoln Way had an undisclosed amount of money stolen around 2 p.m.

Brown’s vehicle was spotted by an “eagle-eyed” El Dorado sheriff’s deputy on Highway 193 driving through the small unincorporated community of Kelsey, Placer officials said. After Brown was pulled over, Placer County deputies arrested him. He was booked into the Placer County jail, where he is held on a $135,000 bail, according to Sheriff’s Office records.

Placer County Sheriff’s officials said that the Bank of the West was robbed by a man who handed a note demanding money to the teller. Deputies received a description of the Saturn that the robber fled in, though they didn’t have a license plate number.