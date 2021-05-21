Deputies looking for suspect in Bank of the West robbery in Auburn

Deputies and detectives on Friday afternoon were looking for a suspect who robbed a bank in Auburn and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, Placer County sheriff’s officials said.

The robbery occurred about 2 p.m. Friday at the Bank of the West on Lincoln Way, just north of Foresthill Road in Auburn, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect walked into the bank and handed a note demanding money to a teller. The suspect left the bank with the stolen cash, driving away in a ‘90s model gold Saturn two-door coupe with tinted windows, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators did not have license plate information for the car.

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall with short brown hair and a thin body.

The Sheriff’s Office released bank security camera images of the suspect robbing the bank. The images show the suspect wearing what appeared to be a long-sleeve shirt with a plaid pattern, gray-and-white cap and a facial covering.

Investigators asked anyone who spots the suspect to call 911 immediately.