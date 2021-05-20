Three arrested in connection with Roseville jewelry theft and multi-county car chase

Authorities arrested three Southern California men and recovered nearly $100,000 worth of jewelry stolen from a Roseville big box store during a late night burglary last weekend that led to a vehicle chase into San Joaquin County.

Around 1:30 a.m. on May 15, officers were notified that the burglary occurred at the Sam’s Club in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard, the Roseville Police Department announced Thursday afternoon.

Sam’s Club was closed and burglars broke into the store, police said. Officers arrived and spotted glass jewelry cases had been shattered and the jewelry had been stolen.

The officers identified a suspect vehicle and sent out a broadcast with information about the burglary to law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area.

A Roseville police officer spotted the suspect vehicle driving on a residential street in the Cherry Glenn neighborhood. The officer initiated a traffic stop.

Police said the vehicle stopped and three passengers ran from it in different directions. Then, the vehicle sped away toward Interstate 80.

Roseville police followed the vehicle as it headed west on I-80, before the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit. The CHP chased the vehicle until it crashed along Highway 99, just north of Lodi.

The CHP apprehended the driver, who was later identified as Jerry Hooks Jr., 29, a parolee from Los Angeles, according to the Police Department.

In the meantime, Roseville police and Placer County sheriff’s deputies searched the neighborhood over several hours for the three suspects who ran from the vehicle.

Police said authorities found suspects Corey Ervin, 27, of Long Beach, hiding under a vehicle along Riverside Avenue and Deante Wilkins, 23, of Los Angeles, was found hiding in a storage facility along Galleria Boulevard. The third suspect was not found.

The suspects are accused of stealing from Sam’s Club more than 100 items of jewelry with a total estimated value of close to $100,000, according to the Police Department. Investigators believe the majority of the stolen jewelry was recovered from the crashed vehicle.