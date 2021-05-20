Woodland police arrest Sacramento woman and Ohio man in stolen car with stolen items

Officers arrested Emily Pearson, of Sacramento, and Robert Hermansen, of Medina, Ohio, during a traffic stop on Thursday May 20, 2021 in Woodland, California. They were found in a stolen car with suspected stolen checks, cell phones, license plates, credit cards and mail, police officials said.

Officers in Woodland arrested a Sacramento woman and an Ohio man found in a stolen car filled with checks, cellphones, license plates, credit cards, mail and several shaved vehicle keys, police said.

Emily Pearson and Robert Hermansen of Medina, Ohio, were arrested during a late night traffic stop about 12:50 a.m. Thursday, the Woodland Police Department.

Police said officers pulled them over for a traffic violation made by Hermansen, who was driving the car that also had a stolen license plate and appeared to have been recently painted. The officers soon learned that the car had been reported stolen.

Inside the car, the officers found suspected stolen checks, cellphones, credit cards and mail, along with shaved vehicles keys typically used to steal cars and more stolen license plates, according to the Police Department.

Hermansen, 25, also was wanted on arrest warrants out of Sacramento and Medina, Ohio. Police said Hermansen was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing methamphetamine and stolen license plates.

Pearson, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing a meth pipe, according to police.