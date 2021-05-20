Motorist dies after being shot while driving on 50 freeway near Watt Avenue in Sacramento

The California Highway Patrol was investigating a freeway shooting after a motorist was struck by gunfire late Wednesday while on Highway 50 in Sacramento and later died.

About 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, the driver called 911 reported the vehicle was shot at while heading east on Highway 50 east of Watt Avenue, said Officer Trent Senter of the CHP East Sacramento Area Office.

The driver continued heading east after the shooting and exited the freeway at Bradshaw Road. Senter said the driver stopped the vehicle in a parking lot near Bradshaw and Oates Drive, just north of the freeway.

Deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Rancho Cordova Police Department, along with CHP responded to the scene.

Senter said the injured driver was taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for treatment, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Officers from the CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit were investigating the fatal shooting. Authorities impounded the victim’s vehicle to examine for evidence, Senter said, and investigators collected additional evidence at the scene for analysis. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once the family has been notified. The CHP did not release any further details about the shooting.