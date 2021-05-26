Family seeks help after suspicious death of Sacramento woman found along Florin Road

The family of Michelle Benavidez and dozens of volunteers will be posting flyers Thursday asking for public’s help in the investigation of the woman’s suspicion death after her body was found near a light rail station in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Rachel Benavidez was informed of her 30-year-old daughter’s death, and she still has very few details about the circumstances surrounding it. Michelle Benavidez’s body was found about 1:10 p.m. May 14, after police were called to the area in the 3000 block of Florin Road, just east of 29th Street in Sacramento.

“It’s hard for me to believe that nobody saw anything,” the mother told The Sacramento Bee on Wednesday. “If this was anybody else’s family member, Michelle would be out there helping to find out what happened.”

Benavidez’s family thinks her body might have been disposed of in the area before she was found. They suspect foul play was involved in her death.

Sacramento Police Department homicide detectives have been working with coroner officials the investigation into Benavidez’s death. This week, detectives were following up on any potential leads that would help to determine what led to the woman’s death. But police have declined to discuss any specific details about the case.

“This remains an active investigation and in order to protect the integrity of the case we are unable to confirm specific details at this time,” Officer Karl Chan, a police spokesman, said to The Bee in a email Wednesday. “There is no suspect information to provide at this time.”

Sacramento County Coroner Kimberly Gin said on Wednesday that authorities had not yet confirmed the manner or cause of Benavidez’s death. Gin also said an autopsy has been conducted and they are awaiting toxicology results as part of the investigation.

Benavidez’s mother last spoke to her daughter on a phone call the night before her body was discovered. She said her daughter was having problems with her cellphone.

“She was going to charge her phone and call me back,” Rachel Benavidez said. “But I never heard back from her.”

She has no idea of what might have led to her daughter’s death or who might have been involved. Her family says the young, single woman with no children was well liked and had no ongoing disputes with anyone.

“I know it’s real. I’m not in denial,” Rachel Benavidez said about her daughter’s death. “But there are times I think I’m going to wake up from a dream or a nightmare. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Family seeks information near Florin Road light rail station

Paula Gardner, Michelle Benavidez’s aunt, has organized an event starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in which 50 to 75 people will post and hand out flyers seeking information about her niece’s death. They will start near Florin Station.

She said her niece was loving, very loyal and curious, too. But Gardner said her niece was also “book smart and street smart.”

“If someone did this to her, I don’t see her going down without a fight,” Gardner told The Bee on Wednesday. “I feel someone must’ve seen or heard something.”

Gardner said her niece lived with roommates in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood. She was unemployed, but she’d worked as a waitress at different IHOP resturants throughout Sacramento. Her aunt said she once worked two years at an IHOP in South Lake Tahoe. She was still trying to find where her life would take her.

“I think she was just trying to be her and just live,” Gardner said.

Benavidez’s family is asking anyone who was in the area of the light rail station that day to come forward with any information they have. They say it can seem like a small detail, but that could lead to a break in the investigation. They said they know how some might be reluctant to get involved or fear reprisals, but Benavidez was a real person with a grieving family who wants answers.

“We need to help each other, instead of being against each other,” Gardner said.

Detectives asked anyone with information regarding the investigation into Benavidez’s death to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471.