‘Highly uncooperative’: Dog found, questions linger in Arden Arcade shooting, crash

A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy looks into a vehicle that crashed into a tree Thursday in Arden Arcade. Three people in the vehicle have been taken to a hospital. dhunt@sacbee.com

Sacramento County sheriff’s officials gave additional details Friday on a shooting and crash that injured three people Thursday in the Arden Arcade area, but plenty remains unclear.

A burgundy sedan crashed at a high rate of speed into a tree along Fulton Avenue near the Y intersection with Monroe Street around 4 p.m., witnesses and the Sheriff’s Office said. Two men and one woman were hospitalized, with one of the men suffering life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said Friday afternoon that all three hospitalized victims were expected to recover and that no suspects were in custody. The investigation remains ongoing, Grassmann said, and a French bulldog that had been in the vehicle is safe and in the custody of county animal control.

The three injured victims “are highly, highly, highly uncooperative,” Grassmann told The Sacramento Bee. “Nobody can say where this happened, who did it, why it happened, anything like that.”

According to the initial investigation, the vehicle was traveling on Fulton Avenue when it took “multiple shots,” Grassmann said. The driver suffered the most serious injuries, including gunshot injuries, and the vehicle crashed into a tree. The other two occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries from the crash and were not believed to have been struck by gunfire, he said.

Grassmann said no one who talked to deputies reported seeing the shooting take place, but the vehicle did have bullet holes.

“When it crashed into this tree, another vehicle (stopped),” Grassmann said. “A male and a female (got) out of the car to, I think, render assistance.”

“At some point, the woman in the victim vehicle hands them the French bulldog,” Grassmann said.

Grassmann said investigators spoke to the two people who stopped to give assistance. They were questioned and released, he said.

“There is nobody in custody for this,” he said. “It is unclear who owns that bulldog. Nobody really laid claim to ownership.”

He said the dog was not injured in Thursday’s incident.

Grassmann urged anyone who witnessed or has information related to the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 916-874-5115.