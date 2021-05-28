One man killed, suspect is in custody after North Sacramento stabbing, police say

One man was killed and a suspect was in custody Friday after a stabbing at a North Sacramento home, police officials said.

The stabbing was reported about 10:45 a.m. Friday at the home in the 2200 block of Cantalier Street near Arden Way, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release.

Officers arrived to find the stabbing victim and began rendering aid, police officials said, but medics later pronounced him dead at the scene. They also found the suspect at the home and detained the person. Authorities did not release any further details about the suspect.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once his family has been notified.

Police officials said the motive behind the fatal stabbing remained unclear to investigators, but homicide detectives did not believe that there were any additional suspects involved.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this fatal stabbing to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.