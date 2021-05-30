Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Police searching for 11-year-old boy who went missing from south Sacramento neighborhood

Mycol Esquivel, 11, was last seen in a south Sacramento neighborhood Saturday evening.
Mycol Esquivel, 11, was last seen in a south Sacramento neighborhood Saturday evening. Sacramento Police Department

The Sacramento Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy last seen in south Sacramento on Saturday evening.

Police asked Sacramento residents on social media to keep an eye out for Mycol Esquivel, who was seen on the 6900 block of Pleasure Lane around 5 p.m. on Saturday leaving on a dark blue BMX-style bicycle.

Esquivel stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 91 pounds, according to police. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a gray T-shirt with gray shorts.

Police said he might have been spotted Saturday night near 57th and Woodbine avenues, and said he might still be in that area.

The Police Department asked anyone with information into Esquivel’s whereabouts to call 916-732-0100.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service