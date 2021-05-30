Police searching for 11-year-old boy who went missing from south Sacramento neighborhood

Mycol Esquivel, 11, was last seen in a south Sacramento neighborhood Saturday evening. Sacramento Police Department

The Sacramento Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy last seen in south Sacramento on Saturday evening.

Police asked Sacramento residents on social media to keep an eye out for Mycol Esquivel, who was seen on the 6900 block of Pleasure Lane around 5 p.m. on Saturday leaving on a dark blue BMX-style bicycle.

Esquivel stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 91 pounds, according to police. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a gray T-shirt with gray shorts.

Police said he might have been spotted Saturday night near 57th and Woodbine avenues, and said he might still be in that area.

The Police Department asked anyone with information into Esquivel’s whereabouts to call 916-732-0100.