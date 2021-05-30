Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in North Sacramento

Destini Smith, 14, was last seen in the North Sacramento area on Saturday afternoon. Sacramento Police Department

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Destini Smith was last seen in North Sacramento at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Auburn Boulevard and El Camino Avenue, according to police.

Smith is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and shorts.

Police say that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call 916-732-0100.