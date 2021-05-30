Crime - Sacto 911
Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in North Sacramento
The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon.
Destini Smith was last seen in North Sacramento at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Auburn Boulevard and El Camino Avenue, according to police.
Smith is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and shorts.
Police say that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call 916-732-0100.
Comments