Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in North Sacramento

Destini Smith, 14, was last seen in the North Sacramento area on Saturday afternoon.
The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Destini Smith was last seen in North Sacramento at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Auburn Boulevard and El Camino Avenue, according to police.

Smith is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and shorts.

Police say that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call 916-732-0100.

