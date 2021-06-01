Hearing for Sacramento police officer accused of domestic violence is postponed again

An arraignment hearing was postponed again for a Sacramento police officer arrested on four felony domestic violence charges about a month ago.

The arraignment for Justin David Shepard had been scheduled to be held Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court, but it was postponed until June 9, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. This was the second time his first court appearance has been postponed since his May 7 arrest.

“This matter is under review, including further investigative follow up. Our ethical obligations as prosecutors prevent us from providing any further comment at this time,” Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Dawn Bladet said in an email to The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday.

The District Attorney’s Office has not yet filed a criminal complaint against Shepard. He was booked and later released from Sacramento County Main Jail on a $50,000 bail bond. Shepard has been working for the Police Department for about three years.

Sacramento police investigators arrested Shepard on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, domestic violence, false imprisonment, making criminal threats against a victim of death or great bodily injury and making a threat with a gun, according to jail records.

Shepard, 30, was arrested on domestic violence charges in connection with an incident that resulted in visible injuries to the victim, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department. The day before his arrest, the Police Department was notified of the alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in the Natomas area the previous week.

Police have said the victim suffered visible injuries that did not require hospitalization. Investigators determined that Shepard was off duty when the incident occurred.

Shepard was placed on administrative leave and stripped of his peace officer powers “as the administrative and criminal process continues,” according to the department. Police said in last month’s news release that California law prohibits any person to be a police officer after a domestic violence conviction.