Police arrest 3 from Sacramento after over $4,000 worth of alcohol stolen in Roseville

Officers arrested three Sacramento residents suspected of stealing more than $4,000 worth of alcohol that was recovered after a series of organized retail store thefts in the Roseville area, police said.

On Saturday, a group of people in two vehicles stole several cases of alcohol from a grocery store in the 1000 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard, the Roseville Police Department announced Wednesday on Facebook.

Then, the group went to another store and stole more alcohol, police said. The suspect vehicles were later spotted on Cirby Way near Riverside Avenue in Roseville.

Officers pulled over one of the vehicles and the other suspect vehicle drove away before heading west on Interstate 80.

Investigators later determined there were five people involved in the series of organized retail thefts at Roseville stores and potentially others in the region, police said.

Police recovered more than $4,000 worth of alcohol, which included bottles of Crown Royal blended Canadian Whisky and a large amount of Jameson Irish Whiskey, along with other bottles of alcohol.

Officers arrested Joseph Huston, 24, Detrevious Patterson, 23, and Marshauta Daniels, 25, in connection with the alcohol thefts, according to the Police Department. Investigators were still looking for the two other suspects Wednesday.