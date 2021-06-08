Crime - Sacto 911

Yolo County detectives arrest Southern California man on suspicion of homicide in Whittier

Yolo County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a homicide suspect accused of killing one man and injuring another in Southern California.

Deputies arrested Robert Puga after investigators from the Whittier Police Department alerted them last week that Puga might be in the Dunnigan area. Detectives in Yolo County found Puga “hiding behind a gas station” on County Road 8, the department said Tuesday.

Whittier police said Puga, 23, shot and killed 25-year-old Brandon Santos on May 20 and wounded another man.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Puga with murder. Bail is set at more than $3 million.

