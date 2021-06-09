Two arrested in Sacramento on suspicion of attempted murder after Roseville shooting

Two suspects were arrested this week in Sacramento in connection with a mid-May shooting that left one person injured at a Roseville strip mall, police said.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. May 15 in front of a business in the 10000 block of Fairway Drive, and the victim self-transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Roseville Police Department said in earlier statements.

Roseville detectives, along with personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies, and served a search warrant Monday in coordination with a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team at a Sacramento apartment, police said in a Tuesday evening news release.

Detectives took Deyonce Beckwith, 19, and Anaya Anderson, 18, into custody without incident, according to the news release.

Beckwith and Anderson were arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with the May 15 shooting, the department said.

Both are in custody at the Placer County main jail in Auburn and are ineligible for bail, jail records show.