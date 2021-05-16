Crime - Sacto 911

Police searching for suspects in shooting near business in a Roseville strip mall

Roseville police investigators are searching for the shooters who injured one person in front of a strip mall Saturday night.

In a news release, the Roseville Police Department said dispatchers were notified of a shooting in front of a business on the 10000 block of Fairway Drive just after 9 p.m.

Responding officers locked down the business, but didn’t find any victims in the area. One person, who suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, took themselves to a hospital.

Police determined that the shooters fled the strip mall in a vehicle. By 11:30 p.m., the Police Department said the area was safe, but advised that officers would be staying in the area for several hours continuing their investigation.

