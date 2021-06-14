Gang member sentenced for murder in 2017 south Sacramento drive-by shooting

Sac Courts stockart

A judge sentenced a gang member to 85 years to life in prison for murder for a 2017 drive-by shooting in south Sacramento, prosecutors said Monday.

Lakquan Solomon, 28, was convicted by a Sacramento Superior Court jury in April 2021 of the first-degree murder of Brandon Campbell, 31, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Campbell was killed Sept. 28, 2017, in a shooting on Ehrhardt Avenue in the Valley Hi neighborhood, The Sacramento Bee previously reported. Solomon, arrested that November for a firearms charge, was identified by the Sacramento Police Department in 2019 as a suspect in Campbell’s murder.

According to the DA news release, the shooting was a drive-by that happened around 3 a.m. while Campbell was waiting outside of a friend’s house. Solomon drove past Campbell, made a U-turn, drove up to him again and “shot the victim one time in the shoulder at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun,” the news release said. Campbell died at the scene, police said.

The DA’s office in Monday’s news release said Solomon was “validated as an Oak Park Blood gang member” at the time of the murder.

Solomon was found guilty of first-degree murder and shooting from a motor vehicle, with gang enhancements determined true on both counts, court records show.

He was sentenced by Judge Steve White.