Man killed in shooting over the weekend in North Highlands was a Rio Linda resident

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed early Saturday morning in North Highlands.

The man, who was shot by an unknown assailant in the 5300 block of Auburn Boulevard, was Antonio Armendariz, 23, of Rio Linda, according to coroner’s officials.

Sacramento police were called to the scene at 1:39 a.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Armendariz suffering at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel.

Homicide detectives interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence. They have yet to release information about a potential suspect.