Calaveras drug bust: 3,000 marijuana plants, 58 pounds of pot seized worth over $3.4 million

Investigators seized nearly 3,000 marijuana plants and more than 58 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value of over $3.4 million at four illegal outdoor and indoor cultivation sites on June 9 and June 11, 2021 in Calaveras County, California.

Calaveras County sheriff’s investigators seized nearly 3,000 growing marijuana plants and more than 58 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value of over $3.4 million at four illegal outdoor and indoor cultivation sites last week.

The marijuana seizures came after serving search warrants at the four Calaveras County properties in unrelated investigations, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators with the sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Unit served the first search warrant on June 9 at the property in the 5000 block of Hawver Road in Mokelumne Hill. Deputies there seized 1,085 marijuana plants with an estimated value of over $1.085 million, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

There was no home at this location, investigators found evidence of onsite camping that included an improvised shelter and a makeshift outhouse with a toilet placed directly over a hole in the ground, sheriff’s officials said.

Information acquired at the Mokelumne Hill property was forwarded to the Calaveras County Code Compliance and Environmental Health Department for follow-up investigation concerning environmental issues prevalent at the site.

Investigators served the second search warrant on June 9 at a property in the 19000 block of Cedar Way in Mountain Ranch. Deputies there seized 200 marijuana plants with an estimated value of over $140,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found trash and debris scattered throughout the property. Investigators issued a citation to Santos Tafolla Gonzalez, 58, of Dehli in Merced County, who was found at the Mountain Ranch property. Sheriff’s officials said Gonzalez was cited on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possessing marijuana for sale and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators served another search warrant on June 11 at a home in the 1000 block of Paradise Peak Road in Valley Springs. Sheriff’s officials said the home had been converted into an indoor marijuana growing site, where deputies seized 595 marijuana plants and more than 23 pounds of processed marijuana with a combined estimated value of over $819,000.

Investigators seized nearly 3,000 marijuana plants and more than 58 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value of over $3.4 million at four illegal outdoor and indoor cultivation sites on June 9 and June 11, 2021 in Calaveras County, California. Calaveras County Sheriff's Office

Investigators served the second search warrant on June 11 at a home in the 500 block of Brookline Court in Valley Springs. Sheriff’s officials said the home also had been converted to an indoor marijuana growing site, where deputies seized 1,022 marijuana plants and more than 35 pounds of processed marijuana with a combined estimated value of over $1.4 million. The deputies also found and seized several ecstasy pills.

Yao Feng Huang, 27, of Valley Springs was found at the Brookline Court home. Sheriff’s officials said Huang arrested on suspicion of illegal marijuana cultivation, possessing marijuana for sale, maintaining a home for the sale of controlled substances, possessing a controlled substance, resisting or obstruct a peace officer and criminal conspiracy.

Calaveras County Code Enforcement Officers “Red Tagged” both Valley Springs homes for violations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.