Yolo County deputies arrest a man who faces charges of attempted murder and carjacking

A 35-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder and carjacking after his arrest by Yolo County deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting June 10 at the Capay Bed and Breakfast in Capay and found a person who suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, the department stated in a social media post Friday.

The man was driven to a paramedic unit in Capay and taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released the following day. Yolo County detectives identified Brian McDonald, 35, as the suspect, according to the post.

On Thursday, deputies found McDonald in the passenger seat of a U-Haul pickup that was stopped due to a report of a suspicious vehicle near a residence recently robbed near County Road 27.

When authorities stopped the truck, McDonald ordered the driver to get out. Once the driver exited, according to the post, McDonald got in the driver’s seat and drove away at a high rate of speed.

McDonald abandoned the truck in a restaurant parking lot at East and Main Street in Woodland and fled on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they chased McDonald over fences, through yards and even on rooftops before catching him in the 800 block of Johnston Street.

McDonald was booked into Yolo County Jail and faces the attempted murder charge related to the bed and breakfast incident as well as a carjacking charge for taking the U-Haul truck.