Roseville police say victim in Monday’s restaurant shooting died, name suspect in custody

Investigators closed the parking lot outside the House of Oliver restaurant along Douglas Boulevard in Roseville, California after a shooting occurred there on Monday afternoon June 21, 2021.

Roseville police said Tuesday that the victim in Monday’s shooting in Roseville has died of her injuries and that a suspect is in custody.

The woman who was shot was identified by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office as Vita Joga, 51. The Roseville Police Department said it had arrested Johnnie Jordan IV, 48, in connection with the shooting. Jordan faces one count of murder as well as corporal injury to a spouse, committing a felony while on bail or release and violation of a restraining order.

The department has not confirmed Jordan’s relationship with the victim.

The shooting was reported at 3:20 p.m. at the House of Oliver restaurant on Douglas Boulevard, near Sierra College Boulevard. The victim was the only person who suffered injuries.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle, and police announced about 5:30 p.m. that Jordan had been taken into police custody after a brief search.

The parking lot outside of House of Oliver was closed Monday evening as authorities worked on the shooting scene. House of Oliver announced Monday night on its Facebook page that it would remain closed on Tuesday, saying “our heart is broken.”