Police search for suspect after one person is seriously injured in Roseville shooting

Investigators are looking for a suspect after one person was struck by gunfire and seriously injured in a shooting Monday in Roseville, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 3:20 p.m. in the the 3000 block of Douglas Boulevard, just east of Roseville Parkway, the Roseville Police Department announced on social media.

Officers arrived at the scene and found one victim suffering with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the suspect left the area in a vehicle and described him as a 50-year-old man with a bald head wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt.

Police asked residents to avoid the area of Douglas and Sierra College boulevards as authorities work at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000.