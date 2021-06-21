Roseville police arrest man on suspicion of making violent threats at city’s mall

A man was arrested Sunday after making violent threats to businesses and the public at a Roseville mall, police said.

Roseville Police Department officials received a report of a man making threats at Westfield Galleria at Roseville around 3 p.m., according to a department social media post. Officers found and detained the man, identified by police spokesman Rob Baquera as Collin Reed Best.

Police said no weapons were found on Best and he appeared to be under the influence. He was taken to the Placer County Jail.

According to jail records, Best faces felony charges which include threatening to commit a crime and reporting a false bomb, as well as two misdemeanors — obstructing a public officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Best is ineligible for bail and remains in custody.

Officers checked around the mall after arresting Best and determined there were no more threats.