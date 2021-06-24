Federal grand jury indicts El Dorado County man accused of breeding dogs for fighting

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted an El Dorado County man accused of illegally housing and breeding dogs for fighting after authorities found nearly 30 pit bull-type dogs at his home last week.

Carlos Villasenor, 38, of Placerville, has been charged with 27 counts of possessing dogs for use in an animal fighting venture, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Federal prosecutors said one of the dogs had facial injuries consistent with an attack from another dog, and many of the dogs also had untreated veterinary conditions.

Investigators also found at Villasenor’s home paperwork indicating he owned dogs used in dog fighting and equipment used in dog fighting operations, including a breeding stand, treadmills and veterinary supplies that included skin staplers, antibiotics, syringes and intravenous bags, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Anitra Mackie, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, led an investigation into alleged dog fighting activity by Villasenor. The undercover agent arranged to purchase a dog from Villasenor for $1,500, according to a criminal complaint filed June 18 in U.S. District Court Eastern District of California.

Mackie and another undercover agent picked up the dog at Villasenor’s home on May 17 and took the dog to El Dorado County Animal Services. A veterinary report indicated the 1-year-old dog was infested with fleas, had possible muscle damage and possible animal bite marks on his head, according to the filed complaint.

On June 17, law enforcement officers served a search warrant at Villasenor’s home. There, they found 27 pit bull-type dogs. About half of the dogs found were housed “on heavy chains attached to small cylindrical huts or trees, spread throughout the property,” according to the criminal complaint.

“The dogs were spaced so that they could see one another, but not reach one another,” Mackie wrote in the complaint. “Two additional dogs were housed individually in crates located in the garage. One dog who had recently birthed a litter of puppies was housed behind the residence in an outbuilding, along with nine puppies.”

Investigators also found testosterone boosting supplements, which Mackie said are often used by dog fighters to increase muscle mass and aggression of dogs before a fight.

If convicted, Villasenor could face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. The court also could order him to pay restitution for the care and rehabilitation of the dogs.

“This investigation and indictment should send a strong zero-tolerance message to those individuals who traffic in inflicting pain and suffering on animals,” U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Patricia Contreras said in the news release. “We appreciate the commitment of our federal partners in pursuing these purveyors of death who operate animal fighting ventures.”