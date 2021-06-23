Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle along Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday in south Sacramento, police said.

Sacramento Police Department officers responded to the area of Stockton Boulevard and Lawrence Drive around 3:30 p.m. regarding a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, spokesman Officer Karl Chan told The Sacramento Bee.

Chan said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital, where they died. The driver was also transported to a hospital with unknown injuries but is expected to survive, Chan added.

Sacramento police said on social media that both directions of Stockton Boulevard were closed from 21st Avenue to Fruitridge Road. Chan said the closure was still in effect as of 7 p.m.

Police have not released any information about the pedestrian, suspect or the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is unknown and detectives have responded to take over the investigation, Chan said.