Sacramento deputies arrest man suspected in fatal shooting near American River College

Sacramento deputies arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a fatal North Highlands shooting last month.

Patrick Lavell Noied was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing Tayler Jon Wellman, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Noied, 20, was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide charges and is being held without bail, according to the release.

On May 5, deputies responded to the 4800 block of Amber Lane near College Oak Drive after a 911 caller said a man, later identified as Wellman, 29, had collapsed and appeared to be bleeding.

Arriving deputies found Wellman suffering from a gunshot wound. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel arrived and pronounced him dead, sheriff’s officials said.

Noied is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. No additional information is available.