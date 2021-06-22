Woman killed in single-vehicle crash after overturning her SUV in Sacramento County

A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Rancho Murieta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said a woman was driving recklessly in the area in Jackson Road east of Murieta Parkway in a Nissan SUV. She then traveled off the roadway onto the shoulder and overturned her car, CHP said.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, according to the CHP.

Officers are investigating if the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. No further details were given on the crash.