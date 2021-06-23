Man charged in fatal Roseville restaurant shooting appeared in court. Here’s what happened

The man accused of killing his ex-fiancée inside an upscale Roseville restaurant earlier this week made his first appearance in Placer Superior Court.

Johnnie Jordan IV appeared before Judge Mark S. Curry on Wednesday afternoon, two days after he was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting House of Oliver waitress Vita Joga, 51.

Jordan, 48, of Citrus Heights, appeared virtually from South Placer Jail, seated in a holding room wearing a surgical mask and a yellow vest with his hands behind his back.

Curry appointed the Placer Public Defender’s Office to represent Jordan against felony charges of first-degree murder and owning a firearm as a felon. His attorney will also represent him in a case stemming from his May 7 arrest on suspicion of making criminal threats and committing battery on or against a spouse, the judge ordered.

In the earlier case, he was released May 10 but failed to appear on Monday morning, hours before Roseville police say he entered the House of Oliver and gunned down Joga.

A copy of the May 10 order, obtained by The Sacramento Bee, shows Jordan was ordered to keep away from ex-fiancée.

“It’s incredibly frustrating and heartbreaking when orders are violated,” Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said after the hearing.

He’ll remain in South Placer Jail, ineligible for bail. It’s unlikely Jordan is unlikely to enter a plea at his next court appearance July 1; Gire said prosecutors will take their time discovering more evidence stemming from a possible history of domestic violence.

“It’s incredibly tragic as is all cases with domestic violence,” he said. “Our hearts are with the family of the victim, and we’ll handle the case one step at the time.”