Placer County deputies arrest man who they say shot a church caretaker in Gold Run

Placer deputies arrested a man who they say shot a church caretaker after an attempted burglary in Gold Run.

About 2:30 p.m. Friday, the suspect, identified as John Waninger, 25, was taking some musical equipment out of a building at Pioneer Union Church and a caretaker of the church interrupted that, Placer County Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Nelson Resendes said.

Resendes said Waninger then pulled a handgun out and took a shot at the caretaker.. The caretaker had a very minor injury as a result, Resendes added, and he is expected to be OK.

A nearby witness called authorities, Resendes said. Waninger took off in the woods, and deputies engaged in what Resendes called “a pretty good-sized manhunt” over the next four hours.

Utilizing K9s and air support, Resendes said, Waninger was eventually apprehended while walking on the freeway.

He was booked into jail and is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and burglary. Waninger also has a warrant for a murder charge from San Bernandino County, jail records show.