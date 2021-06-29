Man killed in early-morning shooting outside Elk Grove hotel; police on scene

Police tape. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police Tuesday are at the scene of a deadly early-morning shooting outside an Elk Grove hotel.

A man was found shot in a rear parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 9175 W. Stockton Blvd., near Highway 99 and Laguna Boulevard.

Elk Grove officers were called to the hotel at about 2:23 a.m., where they saw the wounded man and tried to revive him. The man died of his wounds at the scene, said Elk Grove police spokeswoman Hannah Gray.

The man has not been identified pending notification of family, Gray said.

Investigators Tuesday morning worked behind crime tape and portable partitions that blocked off the rear lots as a handful of hotel guests made their way to their cars.

Elk Grove detectives continue to investigate what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Elk Grove Police at (916) 714-5115.