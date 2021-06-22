Sacramento sheriff’s detectives seek tips about fatal shooting at Carmichael apartment

Homicide detectives are seeking information about a shooting that killed a man in his apartment in Carmichael on Monday, sheriff’s officials said.

The fatal shooting was reported about 2:10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Sutter Avenue, just west of Fair Oaks Boulevard. Reports from a caller indicated someone had been shot inside their apartment, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

People the victim knew were trying to drive him to a hospital when deputies arrived at the apartment complex. Sheriff’s officials said the deputies found the man with gunshot wounds.

The deputies started performing life-saving measures. Medics arrived moments later and pronounced the man dead. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence and homicide detectives remained at the scene for several hours as they questioned witnesses. The Sheriff’s Office did not have any suspect information to release Tuesday. No further information was released.

Detectives asked anyone with information relating about this shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.