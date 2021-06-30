Sacramento man suspected in Elk Grove slaying arrested, faces judge Thursday

Sac Courts stockart

Adan Amador will face a Sacramento judge Thursday on suspicion of murder in Tuesday’s deadly shooting outside an Elk Grove hotel.

Amador will be arraigned on the murder count at 3 p.m. Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court, Sacramento County Sheriff’s inmate records show. Amador is being held without bail at the Main Jail.

The 22-year-old Sacramento man was arrested by Elk Grove and Sacramento police officers about 10 p.m. Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the 2:23 a.m. shooting that killed a 37-year-old man in the parking lot of Holiday Inn and Suites on West Stockton Boulevard near Highway 99 and Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove police said in a statement.

A hotel guest who talked with The Sacramento Bee Wednesday heard a single gunshot fired about 2:15 a.m., followed minutes later by emergency sirens. Elk Grove police arrived to find the wounded man and tried to revive him, but the man died at the scene.